If you want to learn how to live your life properly, take a gander through Tracee Ellis Ross’ Instagram feed. The woman knows how enjoy all her days the right way. Case in point: her video dancing around in a red power suit, matching red lips and a killer jewel-encrusted Gucci hair accessory with the caption “goofing around in my new @gucci headband.” Talk about an inspiration. And who’s to say you can’t get in on that hashtag-able vibe, too? Pick up a crystal headband and live your life like Tracee taught you how!