Here at Stylish we await news of upcoming launches from Urban Decay with bated breath. And their latest release? It’s going to be major. Coming soon for holiday 2017 is the Naked 4Some Collection. Included in the gift set of essential neutral palettes including the OG Naked Palette, the Naked2, Naked3 and the most recent naked launch, Naked Heat. The set will be available for $185 (if you bought all four goodies separately, you’d rack up at $216 bill, so it’s definitely a good value), but for now that’s all that we know. But we predict’s going to be as crucial to your beauty arsenal as the Heavy Metals Metallic Eyeshadow Palette. Check back for updates and see the rest of the recent Urban Decay additions you can show now here!

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.