It’s that time of year again! Valentine’s Day is almost here. While you could opt for roses or chocolate for your special someone (or yourself, #TreatYoself), fragrance is one of the more personal gifts you could give someone — and that’s why it’s perfect for this holiday! Give your Valentine — no matter who they are — a scent for the most romantic day of the year and they’ll think of you every time they smell it. Check out our curated guide to the yummiest perfumes to buy for Valentine’s Day.

By clicking on a link to a product or brand listed on our website, we may receive compensation from the company that owns that product or brand.