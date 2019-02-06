Romance is in the air — or at least it’s about to be! There is nothing quite like a candle to set the mood, and Valentine’s Day offerings have come a long way from your grandmother’s musty hard-to-pin-down florals. A March 2018 study by Scentiments found that over 80 percent of American consumers scent their homes, and if you are looking for something to cozy up with on February 14, we’re rounding up the sexiest cupid-approved candles.

There’s a reason why these glowing goodies are a big go-to Valentine’s Day gift. In addition to filling the air with an intoxicating aroma, the ambiance of a dimly lit candle actually transcends smell. According to report from Scientific American, subtle, flickering light has the power to cast to romantic spells (or something like them). The research suggests that a darkened environment causes the pupils to dilate, “which can be a subconscious signal of stimulation, attraction and readiness for love.” Need further convincing? The study says “men unknowingly view women with larger pupils as more attractive,” and the evidence has been born out over centuries.

So what should you be burning this Valentine’s Day? No matter what kind of scents you gravitate toward, there is something for everyone. While a rose-scented candle may sound a bit “been there, done that,” tres chic Parisian perfumer Diptyque is here with its annual floral-inspired collection that offers a spicier twist on the classic. Nest, meanwhile, combines rose with oud for a super sultry take on the flower, and Jo Malone London blends seven different species of the bloom for a bouquet-like effect. And all are sure to set the tone for one happy, snuggly evening.

But rose isn’t the only aroma worthy of a sweet night in. Warm vanilla, sparkling pomegranate, rich chai and woody vetiver all make for sultry scents. Keep scrolling to shop our favorite candles for Valentine’s Day 2019 for your honey, your best friend or even yourself!