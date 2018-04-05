Victoria’s Secret Angel Jasmine Tookes was just spotted having some fun in the sun during a beach vacation in Maui, and while the gorgeous model is all kinds of #goals, we are particularly obsessed with her high-cut animal-print bikini. In addition to being super sexy, the leg-lengthening design is flattering whether your are VS model or not thanks to its elongation powers. With warmer weather right around the corner, we’re taking a cue from Jasmine and investing in a high-cut swimsuit that we’ll wear all summer long. Keep scrolling to see our favorite bikinis and one-pieces!