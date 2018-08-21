She may still be Jenny From the Block, but Jennifer Lopez proved she is the queen of the red carpet and stage at the 2018 MTV Video Music Awards on Monday, August 20. JLo received this year’s Michael Jackson Video Vanguard Award, and, prior to accepting the honor, she took to the VMA stage for the first time since 2001 with an epic medley of her greatest hits — and she pulled off a costume change (or four!) along the way.

Throughout the entire night, the “Dinero” singer was decked out in Versace. She showed off her curves in a chainmail-inspired gown on the red carpet, and hit the afterparties in printed leggings by the Italian fashion house. In between, she managed several quick changes as she showed off her super fit physique in flowing capes, sexy metallic leotards and cool tracksuits. Oh, and then there was that dramatic fringed minidress she accepted her Best Collaboration award in. All the while, her ultra-long (and super blonde!) locks whipped back and forth and her signature JLo glow was prominently on display.

Keep scrolling to see all of Lopez’s glamorous VMA looks!