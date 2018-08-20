The VMAs are always an affair for major fashion statements and the 2018 VMAs red carpet was no exception to the rule. And while stars like Jennifer Lopez and Karlie Kloss brought their A-game on Monday, August 20, with killer metallic gowns, it was uber elaborate sleeves the ruled the trends of the evening.

From Madison Beer’s gorgeous pantsuit with an exaggerated ruffled and padded blazer, to Millie Bobby Brown’s flutter-sleeved crop tops, it was embellished shoulder statements that totally stole the show — a stark break from the typical naked dress and up-to-there slit fare that is perennially a red carpet standby. See the strongest sleeves at the 2018 VMAs red carpet here!