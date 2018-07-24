Whether you’re planning a fabulous beach vacation before summer is through or are just dealing with the sweltering, sweat-inducing temps of the season, there is no more important time to break out a water-resistant sunscreen. Gone are the days of dense white creams that never actually rub into the skin or low SPF formulas that do little to protect against the sun’s damaging UVA and UVB rays. Instead, summer 2018 is all about easy-to-use sunscreen sticks, silky smooth lotions and high-performing mists that are colorless (and even sometimes odorless!), while, most importantly, providing anywhere from 40 to 80 minutes of water-resistant wear.

Even though these innovative sunscreens are made to hold up against a dip in the pool or super sweaty run, that doesn’t mean you can just forget about them once you put them on. Sunscreen of any kind is meant to be first applied 15 minutes before sun exposure and then re-applied at least every two hours (sooner, if you are spending a lot of time in the water or sweating quite a bit). With these rules in mind, keep scrolling to see our favorite new SPF 30 or higher, water-resistant sunscreens for summer 2018!