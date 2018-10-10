On-the-go girls opening for the On the Run II tour! R&B singing duo Chloe x Halle certainly have packed schedules while opening for Beyoncé and Jay-Z’s latest tour, so when Stylish got the chance to talk to them, we jumped at the chance. Between their performances, Chloe, 20, and Halle, 18, teamed up with Teva to hand-select their most-loved styles to create the namesake collection, Worn by Chloe x Halle. And while the two were certainly inspired by chic, rocker looks when picking out their fave items from the fall collection, they also acknowledged how Queen B has impacted their sense of fashion since touring with her. Read on to see what they had to say!