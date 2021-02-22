Easy, breezy shirts are having a moment! Button-down cotton or linen shirts are one of the hottest trends this spring.

These light and airy tops pair well with cutoff denim shorts, strappy sandals, drawstring pants and so much more! With the addition of these cute shirts from VICI Collection, your spring wardrobe will be a step ahead of the fashion competition. Plus, we’ve styled them to perfection in a way that’s easy to replicate.

Keep scrolling to find out the top three reasons why we’ll be wearing button-down shirts all season long — and why you should too! Hint: They are totally versatile.

Promo code: VICI20