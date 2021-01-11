Editor's Picks

Make Your Way from Winter to Spring Seamlessly in These Transitional Dresses

By
Ease from Winter To Spring In These Transitional Dresses
 Courtesy of VICI
3
podcast
LTG_HEALTHY_HOLIDAY_AMI_12.22.20_600x338

Everyone loves a dress you can wear season after season! These multifaceted dresses will take you right from the winter chill to the crisp spring air with their ability to look fab paired with boots or sandals. The neutral hues on these breezy pieces stay stunning from January all the way to May.

As the frost melts and the flowers appear, these dresses will make sure you look stylish no matter the weather. Keep scrolling to see three of our favorite looks from VICI Collection that are adorably adaptable.

