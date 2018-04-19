Comfort over everything! Yara Shahidi sat down with Stylish on Wednesday, April 18, at the Teva Festival Styling Suite at Mama Shelter in Hollywood to dish on her cool-girl beauty and style choices from head to toe. The Grown-ish star never fails to have a flawless, yet effortless look and lucky for Us, she decided to share all her tricks and techniques on how she stuns on every single red carpet (and in her day-to-day life too!). From how significant feeling comfortable is when it comes to her fashion choices to how she always carries a pair of cozy shoes with her so she can rock heels without killing her feet, she spilled all. We also got her to open up about the get ups she feels her best in, her celeb fashion icon, her simple, yet effective beauty routine and the biggest trend faux pas she’s seen. We love how open and honest the young star is! And for all you ladies who struggle with picking out the perfect outfit, Shahidi shared the hilarious fool-proof technique she uses before leaving the house. Scroll through to hear how Shahidi gets ready for the day and all the other styling secrets the 18-year-old actress has to offer to keep you looking snug and chic!