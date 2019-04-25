What’s your sign? Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Taylor Hill, Delilah Belle Hamlin and more celebs have been looking to the *actual* stars for everything these days, including when it comes to fashion. The way they’re doing it? Through the astrological jewelry brand Mercii, a line of 18k gold and sterling silver plated zodiac pendant available for $120.

Hadid rocked her Taurus necklace to celebrate her 24th birthday and Jenner posted a notecard that came with her chain outlining her Scorpion traits.

The concept for the brand was born when Mercii founders and designers (and boyfriend and girlfriend) Jye Taylor and Madeline Relph discovered Taylor’s family heirlooms including a zodiac pendant that belonged to his great grandfather.

“My great grandfather’s pendant caught our eye above the rest of his jewelry. I loved that It had such a unique vintage look and it also felt special, as it’s been passed down through two generations,” Taylor tells Stylish.

“It was a piece that caught my eye and made me want to know more about it. I loved the classic feel it had, and soon, I wanted a similar piece for myself,” Relph explains.

Since then, they created just that and the line has taken off. The couple thinks it’s all thanks to the personal touch their pieces have along with the insight they bring. “Astrology can give you somewhat of a guide on how and why you are feeling a certain way and let you know that you are not alone,” Relph says.

“I was never really into astrology until I met Maddy,” Taylor admits. “I was always aware of it, but never realized how accurate it could be when defining someone’s personality and traits — whether good or bad. It’s actually quite funny, whenever we both meet someone new, one of us can always guess their star sign.”

And whether you are constantly checking your horoscopes or not, Relph thinks that their jewelry can bring people together and spark new conversations. “I always want the pieces to connect people and want everyone to be able to relate strongly to their sign… The Mercii customer in my eyes would be someone who seeks greater detail, wants to learn more, has love to share and enjoys representing who they are,” she says.

Scroll through to see their pieces and find your sign!