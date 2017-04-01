A bootylicious return! Ariel Winter showed off her curvaceous butt on Instagram on Friday, March 31, shortly after flying home to California following a trip to China.

"The booty's back in Cali," the Modern Family actress, 19, wrote, adding a sun emoji. In the shot, she rocked a revealing white bodysuit and snakeskin-print heels while carrying a denim jacket emblazoned with the words "Best Bitches."

Winter and her boyfriend, Levi Meaden, traveled to China with a group of their friends for an adventure-filled vacation that lasted nearly two weeks. At the beginning of the trip, Winter shared an Instagram photo of herself in a sheer top, a black lace bra, a black skirt and over-the-knee suede boots as she held a cigar. "When in Beijing at a cigar bar," she captioned the March 20 post.



A few days later, the teen actress and her pals headed to the Great Wall of China, where they posed for a group shot. They later celebrated at a Shanghai nightclub. "ASL in Shanghai was [fire] thanks for having us," Winter wrote on Instagram.



On the final day of the tour, Wednesday, March 29, Winter shared a Boomerang video of herself and Meaden, 29, kissing with fireworks behind them. "Farewell," she wrote.

The Sofia the First star, who previously dated musician Laurent Claude Gaudette, and the Canadian actor first sparked relationship rumors in November 2016 when they joined friends for a tropical vacation in Cabo San Lucas, Mexico. A month later, they made their red carpet debut as a couple at a fundraising event in Los Angeles.



