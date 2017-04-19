Healing well! Bachelor alum Lesley Murphy has shared a photo of her chest after undergoing a preventative double mastectomy.
The 29-year-old bravely made the reveal with an Instagram snap on Sunday, April 16, one week after she had the surgery at an Arkansas hospital.
With her long blonde hair cascading over her shoulders, Murphy posed with an open shirt for the photo that showcased her now breastless chest.
“I think my upper half is healing nicely!” she wrote in a detailed caption alongside the image.
My Sunday best, or what I could manage to put on today with limited arm movements.🤷🏼♀️My mom washed and dried my hair today. She dresses me in the mornings. She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off. She's the freaking best. She slept in my hospital room and bed at home for the first few nights, helping me in and out of bed and giving me meds at horrid hours to control the pain. I have to sleep on my back in the exact same position every night. Sometimes when I make the wrong movements it feels like my chest is detaching from my body, but all in all, I think my upper half is healing nicely! Sure, it's sunken in and lumpy because what you see are deflated expanders that were put in which will gradually get filled every 2-3 weeks as I get ready for reconstructive surgery. Hopefully by then the permanent marker will be off my body😂I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple. So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me! Happy Sunday. God is good.🙌🏻💞 #LesleysBreasties #LesNipsBRCAintheBud #BreastCancerAwareness #FightLikeAGirl
But she admitted it’s not been an easy recovery and she’s had to rely on her mom, who is a breast cancer survivor, to care for her.
“She dresses me in the mornings,” she wrote. “She also measures my drains twice daily which are the tubes you see coming out of my lovely red apron I never take off.”
Murphy is on meds to help with the pain but said: “Sometimes when I make the wrong movements it feels like my chest is detaching from my body.”
The former political consultant, who was on Sean Lowe’s season of the ABC reality dating show made the decision to have both her breast removed after testing positive for the BRCA2 genetic mutation, which put her at a higher risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer.
She’s now focusing on her recovery and will have reconstructive surgery in the future.
Day 1 post op. Oouuuchh. My mom took this photo when I first arrived to my hospital room after surgery. It was hard to breathe. My chest was super tight and still is. There are so many tubes hooked up to me and lots of beeping noises. My boobs are gone. Crazy, right? Gone. It's hard to wrap my head around. My doctors and nurses come by all the time to check on my vitals and give me pills to ease the pain. I really love the people here. Everyone is SO nice at @uamshealth. The staff and level of care is topnotch. There is a chance I could go home tonight, but truth be told, I'm not so sure I want to! The grilled cheese and coconut chocolate cake make me happy. Moving hurts. I tried getting out of bed for the first time about an hour ago. I don't want to do it again but know I have to. I finally caught a glimpse of my bare chest during a FaceTime call a couple of minutes ago. Whoa. It looks like I was in a bear fight and lost. Badly. The human body is truly amazing, though, and I will heal soon enough. I am overwhelmed with the outpouring of support from friends, family, followers and complete strangers. So so overwhelmed. You guys know how to make a bruised and weak woman feel on top of the world. Thank you from the bottom of my heart💗Your prayers, well wishes and good vibes are working🙏🏻 #LesNipBRCAintheBud #LesleysBreasties #FightLikeAGirl #BreastCancerAwareness
“I feel lucky because my surgeons only made one vertical incision on the lower half of both breasts while saving skin & nipple,” she added. “So while all breast tissue is (hopefully) gone, I retained some of the old me!”
Murphy has been sharing her story via social media and updating fans on her progress.
