Brielle Biermann, Watch What Happens Live ,New York, December 14 2016. Credit: Charles Sykes/Getty Images

Au naturel! Brielle Biermann took to social media on Friday, January 27, to deny rumors that she underwent plastic surgery to make her butt bigger.

The 19-year-old model, who is the eldest daughter of Real Housewives of Atlanta alum Kim Zolciak, shared a Snapchat video as she watched an episode of The Real, where the talk show's cohosts questioned Biermann's curvaceous derrière and asked the audience if they'd let their teen daughters go under the knife.

"I'm almost 20!!!" Biermann captioned the clip, in which she can be heard crying out in frustration. "Even if I wanted plastic surgery I could go get it done MYSELF w OUT my moms permission! This ass is all real."

The Real cohosts' segment came nearly a week after the teenager showed off her backside in a black high-cut swimsuit on Snapchat. The posts almost immediately caused a stir online as fans began to wonder if Biermann had surgery, prompting Zolciak, 44, to come to her daughter's defense.

The Bravo star told TMZ on Monday, January 23, that "there isn't an ounce of fat" on Biermann's body "to use for butt implants." She also noted that Biermann works out at the gym a lot, hence her fit rear.

Zolciak also showed support for her daughter last year after Biermann publicly admitted that she got lip injections. "She bothered me for five years about her lips," Zolciak exclusively told Us Weekly in May 2016. "She was like, 'I hate my lips, I hate my lips.' So I'm like, then go fix them! You only go around this planet once. If it makes her happy, so be it."



