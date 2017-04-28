Britney Spears knows that boyfriend Sam Asghari offers her strong support when she needs it — she shared a video on Instagram on Thursday, April 27, that showed her standing on his shoulders.

Spears, 35, revealed her killer bikini body she goofed around in the pool with the hunky fitness model, 22, jumping onto his shoulders and standing to do a triumphant pose before she fell into the water.

Isn't spring great 😉😉😉😉 A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears) on Apr 27, 2017 at 5:38pm PDT

"Isn't spring great," she captioned the Instagram post.

The video, which has been viewed more than 1.2 million times, showed a sweet moment between the pair, who met while filming her music video for "Slumber Party" last year and began dating shortly afterwards.

The "Make Me…" revealed in an interview in January that there was initially some on-set awkwardness between them as they filmed the sultry music video.

"We were doing the scene where I was doing the walk scene through the hall to go through the door to go to the bedroom, and we were sitting there and waiting and waiting together for like 20 minutes at a time," she said during an interview with CBS Radio's Fast in the Morning With Nathan Fast. "We were having to be literally stuck there together, so we were basically forced to talk to each other."

Things started to click as they came around to the topic of food and their mutual love of sushi, and Asghari gave the mom of two his number after they talked about grabbing a meal together.

But Spears didn't call him until five months later, when she found his number in her handbag.

"I was like, 'He is really cute. This guy is really cute,'" she said. "So then I called him, and ever since then, he is just a really fun, funny person."

