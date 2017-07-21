Carrie Underwood Shows Off Insane Abs While on Vacation

Natural beauty! Carrie Underwood showed off a stunning lakefront — and her insane abs— while on a summer outing. "Summertime is all about love...love for people, love for the outdoors and love for living in the moment!” she wrote on Instagram on Friday, July 21. "Get out there and relax! ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️”



As a reminder that she is practically flawless, the country crooner added of the photo, in which she poses wearing a bikini from her Caila by Carrie line: "PS: #NoFilter”

Mike Coppola/WireImage

The American Idol alum opened up to Us Weekly last year about how she keeps her legs toned. “I like squats, lunges,” she told Us in May 2016. “If I go for a jog and I meet up with a good hill, I will lunge up the hill and that will burn them out.”



Underwood also commits to 90-minute workouts as often as six times per week. “I feel much better now at 33 than I did when I was 20,” she told Us. "I take better care of myself."

The singer also has an adorable exercise partner: her 2-year-old son, Isaiah. In March, Underwood posted a video of herself working out alongside her toddler, who she shares with NHL star husband Mike Fisher. "My workout buddy...mama's in @caliabycarrie and the big man is in his fire truck PJs...whatever works!” she wrote alongside the clip, in which the duo does push-ups and stretches. "#StayThePath PS, please excuse my yoga form...I don't do much yoga, but like to stretch…"

