She’s comfortable in her own skin! Demi Lavoto showed off her curves in a sultry Instagram pic on Thursday, June 22.

In the snap, the “Cool for the Summer” songstress, 24, enjoyed some R&R in Cannes, France, and was dressed in a cream jumpsuit that could barely contain her curvy assets. The hit singer-songwriter paired the look with oversized glasses and wind-tousled hair.

“Objects in this picture may seem bigger than they actually are……,” the star captioned the pic, joking about her breasts.

Fans complimented the star in the comments section. “YES DEMI SLAY YOU ARE THE DEFINITION OF PERFECTION,” one person wrote. A second added: “You are beautiful."

The “Confident” singer, who has amassed a social media following of more than 59 million Instagram users, posted a second revealing snap on Thursday.

Lovato, draped in a white bed sheet, looked straight at the camera and revealed a large tattoo on her left wrist and a second tattoo on her right hand.

Lovato, who has been vocal about her past struggles with eating disorders and addiction, now acts as an advocate for body confidence.

“Feeling better than I’ve ever felt. It’s all about self love,” she tweeted on April 17. “Tell yourself you’re beautiful daily. Be gentle with yourself. Eat carbs without guilt and remember that life is too short to worry about what others think!!"

The former Disney star made headlines earlier this month when she reunited with former beau and That 70s Show alum Wilmer Valderrama at a barbecue held at her Los Angeles home. The former X-Factor judge shared a cuddly snap of the duo on her Instagram and Snapchat Stories and captioned it, “Best of friends no matter what.”

The pair ended their nearly six-year relationship in June 2016. "After almost 6 loving and wonderful years together, we have decided to end our relationship. This was an incredibly difficult decision for both of us, but we have realized more than anything that we are better as best friends. We will always be supportive of one another. Thank you to everyone who has offered us kindness and support over the years," they shared on Instagram at the time.

