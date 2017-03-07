The beautiful truth! Emma Watson has made some very candid confessions regarding her beauty routine.

The British star, 26, who prides herself on using only natural products, opened up her makeup bag to In the Gloss.

But in addition to revealing the items she swears by, she also laid bare some more intimate details of her grooming.

Us Weekly has listed the most surprising details from her interview.

1.) She’s Been Bleaching Her Top Lip Since She Was 9

"In the Instagram era it’s so easy to edit your life so that it looks perfect," the Beauty and the Beast actress said. "But I bleach my top lip and tweeze my eyebrows and you’d never get to see that, even though it’s a part of my routine. There’s still so much shame around the things you do to get ready while you've got a towel wrapped around your head. It’s important to me not to edit that out. I’ve been bleaching my top lip since I was nine. I don’t do it very often, but I do it!"

2.) She Grooms Her Privates With Oil

"I use Fur Oil," she admitted: "I’ll use that anywhere from the ends of my hair to my eyebrows to my pubic hair. It’s an amazing all-purpose product."

3.) She Had Terrible Skin

"No matter what, I always wash my face at night," Watson insisted. "I could get back from a shoot at 4 AM and still cleanse, tone, and moisturize before going to bed. People are amazed by this, but it’s just one of those self-care practices that I really enjoy. I think it’s because, when I was going through puberty—particularly around ages 14 and 15—I had really bad skin. So when you get in a good place with you skin, you really appreciate it and try to take care of it."

4.) She’ll Take a Bath Numerous Times a Day

"I have a bath every single day of my life. And if I can have two or three—amazing. Nothing terrible is going to happen in the bath, so I always find time for that. I’ll take phone conversations in the bath, anything. Sometimes I’ll use Epsom salts and oils, but my favorite is the C.O Bigelow Apothecary Cold and Flu Soak. Oh my God, it’s amazing!"

5.) Pedicures, Yes! Manicures, No

"Weirdly, I often don’t wear nail polish on my hands in my day-to-day life. It doesn’t seem like a useful way to spend my time when it will be destroyed within minutes. But I love, love, love having my toenails crazy colors. I use the brand Kure Bazaar, which is one of the first brands that excludes things like toluene, formaldehyde, synthetic camphor, but it does actually provide trend colors so it’s pretty cool."

