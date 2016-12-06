From red carpet to red-faced! Eva Longoria looked a far cry from her glamorous self when she posted a Snapchat video (which you can watch above) after her first workout in months.

The Desperate Housewives alum was makeup free and barely recognizable when she took to the app on Monday, December 5, after a grueling spinning class.



“Oh my gosh you guys, I finished SoulCycle,” she said. “It almost killed me. Look at my face. … It’s like splotchy red.”



Longoria then revealed: “It’s because I haven’t exercised in two months and the blood is finally getting to my face. Maybe SoulCycle is going to make me younger. What do you guys think?”



After six months of marriage to her husband, Jose “Pepe” Baston, perhaps Longoria is ready to get back in shape.



She showcased an extremely toned body on her Cambodian honeymoon in May, when she posted a snap of herself leaping in midair wearing just a tiny orange and black bikini.



#Honeymoon #Bliss ❤️❤️❤️ A photo posted by Eva Longoria Baston (@evalongoria) on May 28, 2016 at 7:44pm PDT

But the actress has been busy with the launch of her collection with clothing line The Limited, so perhaps hitting the gym has taken a back seat.



In August she spoke to Us Weekly about her “work to wine” collection.



"I've always wanted to do a clothing line. … This is a dream come true for me," she told Us Video correspondent Jackie Miranne. "I like to call this collection 'From Work to Wine' because it's so versatile and comprehensive you can take a lot of these pieces and wear them out at night or you can wear them [during the day]."

The reason for focusing on the libation? "Because I'm a wine-obsessed person, I get better with wine," she said.



