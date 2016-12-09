Gigi Hadid Credit: Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Gigi Hadid has revealed she’s been battling a thyroid condition for two years, and says the treatment is behind her thinner frame.

The 21-year-old model told Elle that she was diagnosed two years ago, and the medication has caused her to struggle to keep weight on.



"My metabolism actually changed like crazy this year,” she said. “I have Hashimoto's disease. It's a thyroid disease, and it’s now been two years since taking the medication for it, so for the VS show I didn't want to lose any more weight, I just want to have muscles in the right place, and if my butt can get a little perkier, then that's good."



Hadid wowed on the catwalk in Paris for the Victoria’s Secret fashion show, but there was no denying she looked thinner than ever.

On Wednesday, December 7, she took the stage to work out at a Reebok event in New York, and although she packed some powerful punches, there wasn’t an inch to pinch on her body either.

It was while hosting a panel afterward that the #PerfectNever campaign spokesperson made the revelation regarding her health.

But Hadid also insisted she doesn’t deny herself when it comes to her diet. She said she loves baked eggs and bacon and declared: “I’m not a salad and meat-type person; to me, that’s boring.”



So what else does she indulge in?

“I also like making tomato soup from scratch with grilled cheese dippers on the side. If I can cook it with ingredients that I know are good, then I'll eat anything. Carbs, or whatever!"

Hadid’s mom, Yolanda Hadid, has been publicly battling Lyme disease. Her other daughter, Bella, and son, Anwar, also have the illness.



