Hilary Duff wasn’t always a fan of her toned legs. The Younger star, 29, shared via Instagram on Thursday, February 3, that she used to be self-conscious about her stems.

“I didn't always love my legs, but as I've grown, I've learned to love and celebrate myself, just as I am,” the former Disney star wrote alongside a photo of herself posing on a bed in a T-shirt and underwear. “I began to realize that my legs are STRONG and they carry me every. single. day. Our bodies are amazing and something to be grateful for. I'm ME and that's really enough!” she wrote.

The singer, whose post comes in partnership with Aerie for U Day, has been vocal in the past about body struggles. Duff told Health magazine in June 2015 that she didn’t always take care of herself as well as she should have.

"When I was 17, I weighed, like, 98 pounds. I was totally obsessed with everything I put in my mouth. I was way too skinny. Not cute," she admitted. "And my body wasn't that healthy -- my hands would cramp up a lot because I wasn't getting the nutrition I needed. That constant pressure of wanting something different than I had? I regret that."

Duff, who Us Weekly exclusively revealed is newly dating music producer Matthew Koma, told the magazine that she learned to accept “the body that I have.” “I feel good about myself,” she said, admitting that because she’s human, however, she finds herself in a "5-pound battle, because being 5 feet 2, everything is going to show on me!"

