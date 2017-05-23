There’s a reason she’s a supermodel! Irina Shayk stunned at the Palais des Festivals in Cannes, France, on Tuesday, May 22 — just nine weeks after welcoming her first child with actor Bradley Cooper.

The Victoria’s Secret stunner, 31, showed off her post-baby body in a stunning yellow gown that featured a thigh-high slit and plunging top. The first-time mom accessorized with Lorraine Schwartz jewels.

The red carpet appearance marked the first official event for Shayk since she gave birth to her daughter, Lea De Seine, with Cooper this past March.

Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images

The Russian beauty previously flaunted her good genes by posting a bikini snap just one month after giving birth.

“Pre-sunset 🌅😍 #currentsituation,” she captioned a photo of herself looking toned in a black bikini.

Her fans jokingly credited her post-baby body to “sorcery” at the time.



Neilson Barnard/Getty Images

Cooper, 42, and Shayk began dating in April 2015 and went public with their relationship last year.

