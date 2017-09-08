Janet Jackson Shows Off Slim Body in Her First Post-Baby Show

She got her groove back! Janet Jackson made her return to the stage on Thursday, September 7, in Lafayette, Louisiana. The concert was the Grammy winner’s first official live performance since giving birth to her son, Eissa, in January.

The “Rhythm Nation” singer kicked off her State of the World Tour in style, wearing several fashion forward outfits that showed off her slimmed-down post-baby body.

She wore form-fitting jeans with thigh-high boots, as well as an all-black bodysuit ensemble with a belt around her waist to accentuate her curves.

#sotw #janetjackson A post shared by Don N (@djnewton7) on Sep 7, 2017 at 10:50pm PDT

Jackson, 51, sang her hits like “Nasty,” “Miss You Much” and “All For You,” while interacting with fans in the crowd. A concertgoer shared a video of a moment where the new mom is talking about her return to touring, saying, “You know I came to snatch a couple of wigs.”

#SOTW A post shared by Don N (@djnewton7) on Sep 8, 2017 at 1:01am PDT

The second tour stop is set for Saturday, September 9, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. It was confirmed to Us Weekly that the singer will be dedicating her performance to those affected by Hurricane Harvey and is donating the show’s proceeds to local flood relief charities. On Friday, September 8, Jackson and Houston Mayor Sylvester Turner will be visiting and meeting with evacuees who are staying at the George R. Brown Convention Center.



Last month, the singer shared a photo of herself preparing for the tour on Instagram writing: "Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month!"

Hey u guys. I’m so excited for the State of the World Tour. We r in rehearsal mode. See u guys in 1 month! A post shared by Janet Jackson (@janetjackson) on Aug 7, 2017 at 6:33pm PDT

As previously reported, Jackson postponed her Unbreakable World Tour in May 2016 when she announced she was expecting. "We’re in the second leg of the tour and there actually has been a sudden change,” she said in a video at the time. “I thought it was important that you be the first to know. My husband and I are planning our family, so I’m going to have to delay the tour.”

Three months after the “Scream” singer gave birth to her son, Us Weekly confirmed she was ending her five-year marriage with her then-husband Wissam Al Mana, whom she quietly married in 2012. Jackson broke her silence about the split in May.



"Hey, you guys, it's me, Jan — just in case you don't recognize me, 'cause I have put on quite a few since I had the baby," she said in a video. "But I thank God, I thank God for him, you guys. He is so healthy, so beautiful, so sweet, so loving, such a happy baby."



She added: "Yes, I separated from my husband. We are in court and the rest is in God's hands."

Preston Meneses, the singer’s longtime makeup artist, talked to Us about working with her on the tour. “When we come together, it’s like working with my sister. It’s actually easy and it’s fun," he said last month. "Janet is in great spirits. She’s just been super happy and kind of light, so I think you’re gonna just see her glow on stage."

Francois Nel/Getty Images

For a full list of Jackson's concert dates, go here.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!

For the latest celebrity entertainment, news and lifestyle videos, subscribe to Us Weekly's YouTube Page.