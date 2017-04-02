Go on, girl. Kelly Rowland proudly showed off her stretch marks in an Instagram post on Friday, March 31, quoting lyrics from Kendrick Lamar’s new single, “Humble.”

“‘B!T@H BE HUMBLE’ -@KendrickLamar,” the 36-year-old singer captioned the image, in which she shows off the stretch marks on her bum in a colorful one-piece swimsuit, her back to the camera.

Rowland’s fans instantly complimented the “Work” singer’s bold body-positive statement. “Yes something real to look at perfect body soul mind voice god did great with u @kellyrowland 😘😘😘😘😘,” one commenter wrote. Added another: “Yasss momma 👏👏.”

Lamar’s new music video for his single “Humble” dropped on Thursday, March 30, causing a buzz on Twitter for its bold visuals and its religious and cultural allusions, as well as its controversial lyrics.

The line that Rowland is referencing is one in which Lamar raps, “I’m so f--kin’ sick and tired of the Photoshop / Show me something natural like Afro on Richard Pryor / Show me something natural like ass with some stretch marks.”

Fans reacted to the 29-year-old rapper’s video with mixed reviews.

Some women are actually mad at Kendrick Lamar for saying he appreciates a NATURAL woman with stretch marks?



You mad because you're fake? 😂 — Jeremy Nicolls (@JeremyNicolls) April 1, 2017

Y'all honestly have no reason to be mad Kendrick Lamar song y'all just want to be mad to be mad stfu already pic.twitter.com/LCqRyyPf2E — coco p (@YooShesPauly_) April 2, 2017

I hope this Kendrick Lamar thing dies out soon bc now people are just talking just to talk. — Ma'at (@problackpoet) April 2, 2017

Identifying as a feminist, I appreciate what Kendrick Lamar did with HUMBLE. I don't see anything wrong with calling out unrealistic beauty — Isabella (@xoxobella) April 2, 2017

But really, Swift is mad that Kanye's lyrics about her is misogynistic, but she let Kendrick Lamar rap on Bad Blood? Fuck that. — Krystal, not Kay (@KSpenceMedia) February 12, 2016

