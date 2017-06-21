Summer fun! Kendall Jenner showed off her toned bikini body in an Instagram pic on Tuesday, June 20.

In the snap, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star, 21, looked away from the camera, dressed in a tummy-baring, gingham bikini bottom. The reality starlet paired her beach ensemble with a white cropped tee that read “pizza boys.”

Jenner playfully captioned the poolside photo with three pizza emojis.

🍕🍕🍕 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 20, 2017 at 2:58pm PDT

“Smashing Darling! Look out Audrey Hepburn,” commented one admirer of Jenner’s vintage look.

The supermodel, who has more than 82 million Instagram followers, revealed another racy look on Wednesday, June 21.

In a flirty mirror selfie, Jenner posed in barely there leopard-print bikini briefs and a fitted white blouse. She appeared to be holding a wine glass, and captioned the post, “rest of 2017.”



rest of 2017 A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner) on Jun 21, 2017 at 9:35am PDT

The Kendall + Kylie clothing designer recently opened up about her love for “sexual” photo shoots on photographer Mario Testino’s podcast.

“I don’t get to be hot very often,” Jenner said while looking at sultry photos of herself. “I love going, like, sexual, because I never really do it.”

The Adidas ambassador also discussed her feelings on having her hair and makeup done for photo shoots. for photo shoots.

“I also love being transformed,” she explained. “Everyone always wants to make me myself. Because not only am I a model but I guess have a name too, so people try — they get confused, they don’t know how to use me.”

