Need some summer body motivation? Us Weekly Video takes a look back at six celebrities who have completely — and impressively — transformed their bodies. From Khloé Kardashian to Miranda Lambert, watch the video above to relive their weight loss journeys.



Kardashian, who is now in the best shape of her life, revealed that she started to get in shape almost accidentally. Following her dramatic and emotional divorce from ex-husband Lamar Odom, the Revenge Body host would head to the gym to workout to de-stress.

“I never thought about the number,” Kardashian told Harper’s Bazaar in 2016. “When I started seeing that I could lose weight – because I just thought my body would never change – I started taking it more seriously and eating better.”

Miranda Lambert also shed weight following her divorce from Blake Shelton. The country crooner dropped an impressive 45 pounds following her split.

“It’s not about a scale. It’s about how you feel and how your jeans fit,” she shared last year. “And on November 10th when I turned 30, my skinny jeans were finally baggy! Mission accomplished!”

