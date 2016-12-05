Blonde bombshells! Kim Zolciak and her daughter Brielle Biermann weren’t even in the same country on Sunday, December 4, but that didn’t stop them both from baring their bodies on Instagram.

The mother-daughter duo showed off their toned tummies, only one was wearing a bikini on a beach in the Bahamas and the other was wearing sweatpants and standing inside her wardrobe.



It was the Don’t Be Tardy star, 38, who appeared to have the raw deal as she snapped her casual selfie from her home in America, while Brielle stripped off on vacation.



“Sooooo unless I'm working ... filming I mean or entertaining guests I wear this EVERY SINGLE DAY!” the mom of six wrote, alongside the image of her wearing baggy trousers, slippers and a cropped top.

“The second I can I put this hot little number on I do! I have worn this "look" for 5 years ever since I was pregnant with Kj! Thx to La Perla for the comfy pants, UGG for my comfy yet can leave the house in them slippers and ATM tanks (rolling the tank up for ya to make it a little sexier!”



when i go on vacay i might rent out the bahamas - @lilyachty A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Dec 4, 2016 at 1:19pm PST

Brielle, on the other hand, showed off her curves in a bright orange two-piece in the waters of Nassau.

She captioned the snap with Lil Yachty lyrics: “When i go on vacay i might rent out the bahamas.”



at my favorite place with my favorite person☺️ A photo posted by brielle biermann (@briellebiermann) on Nov 27, 2016 at 8:35am PST

The 19-year-old is currently enjoying a romantic getaway with her minor league boyfriend, Michael Kopech, 20.



