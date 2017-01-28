Kylie Jenner Credit: Courtesy of Kylie Jenner/Snapchat

Kylie Jenner showed off her ample cleavage and bikini body while posing seductively on Snapchat on Friday, January 27.

The 19-year-old Lip Kit creator posted a series of videos in which she shows off her curves in a nude colored bikini while snapping mirror selfies to the tune of Roy Wood’s “Love You.”



The E! star is currently on vacation in Costa Rica with her famous family, including sisters Kim and Kourtney Kardashian and their kids, and boyfriend Tyga and his son, King, where they are filming for their reality show Keeping Up With the Kardashians.

The teen also posted a busty photo on Instagram, causing fans to again speculate about whether or not she’d had a boob job.

“Why her left boob half way up her chest and then the rest of it still in her top?😑” one person speculated in the comments section on Instagram while another added: “There’s no way these are real.”

The reality star has previously denied going under the knife, although she admitted to using lip injections. In September 2015, Jenner revealed via her website that she wears push-up bras to make her breasts look bigger.

“I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” Jenner said at the time. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”



