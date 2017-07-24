Dare to bare! Kylie Jenner took to Twitter on Sunday, July 23, to share a sizzling selfie after her Snapchat account was hacked.

The Life of Kylie star, 19, showed off major cleavage and her toned tummy in a tiny yellow lace Lonely bra. With her short raven locks swept to the side, she casually rested her well-manicured right hand inside of her black sweatpants and stared into the mirror.

The tweet, which amassed more than 120,000 likes in just over 12 hours, was simply captioned with a yellow heart emoji that perfectly complemented the color of Jenner's lingerie.

Denise Truscello/WireImage

The Lip Kit maven's post came soon after an internet troll briefly hacked her Snapchat account and threatened to leak her nude photos. The alleged images were not released and Jenner appeared to regain control of her account later in the night, sharing a photo of one of her dogs alongside the caption, "My mans."



Jenner is no stranger to showing off her curvaceous figure on social media. However, she wasn't always confident in her looks.

"I feel like I've heard the worst anyone can say about me over and over every day," she said in her May 2015 cover story interview with Teen Vogue. "So it's like my self-esteem definitely wasn't good at a point, I guess? But especially having the most beautiful sisters in the world ... I just try to find what makes me feel good and be as confident as possible."

