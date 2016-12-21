A photo posted by Kylie (@kyliejenner) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:21am PST

Camera angle or padding, Kylie Jenner’s breasts grew overnight. The lip kit creator has sparked boob job rumors once again by showcasing her ample assets in a series of Instagram shots Wednesday, December 21.

In both photos, Jenner wears a denim baseball cap and form-fitting red-leopard-print turtleneck while pushing out her noticeably fuller chest.



“What are thooooooose?” one follower commented, while another added: “She doesn't even get tired of doing boob jobs. How much more big do you want it to be!!”



In another sultry snap, the makeup maven sports a matching crop top and panty set and looks almost identical to older sister Kim Kardashian, mimicking one of the Selfish author's go-to poses.

The 18-year-old has denied going under the knife in the past.



In September 2015, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star revealed via her website that she wears push-up bras to make her breasts look bigger.



“I don’t share this with a lot of people, but everyone thinks I’ve gotten breast augmentation recently, but I haven’t,” Jenner said at the time. “I just use the Bombshell by Victoria’s Secret [bra]. It’s life-changing. I’ve gotten all my sisters on it and all my friends.”

The teen has also been accused of getting a nose and chin job. So far, Jenner has only admitted (famously) to getting lip injections.

