What trouble in paradise? Lauren Bushnell is taking in the sun after her fiancé, Ben Higgins, squashed rumors that they were over. The former flight attendant continued to post photos from her Mexican getaway via Instagram on Tuesday, February 7.

"I want to lay in this all day @kfrayd @l.kneadler @taybeems," the Bachelor season 20 winner, 27, captioned a pic of herself lounging outside. For the photo op, Bushnell showed off her cleavage and toned body in a tiny orange bikini.



Last week, Bushnell celebrated her birthday without Higgins, 28. On Monday, she posted a photo of the pair and wrote: "We ain't perfect but we tryin."

Despite the distance currently between them, Higgins shut down speculation that the couple have called it quits. "No need to respond often to rumors or 'fake news' but the feeling I have in this picture is the same feeling I have for this girl today," he captioned a throwback pic of the two on Wednesday, February 1. "We have entered into a world where rumors will exist we know that, but just know as @laurenbushnell celebrates her birthday tomorrow I am still extremely lucky to be able to share life with her and be by her side."

A source, however, told Us Weekly that a breakup might be on the horizon. "They don’t get along," the insider said. "She’s told people recently how hard it is. He’s a great guy, but they should split."

Higgins gave his last rose to Bushnell during season 20 of the ABC franchise last year. The runner-up, JoJo Fletcher, who went on to become the season 12 Bachelorette, is still engaged to her final pick, Jordan Rodgers.

Bachelor Nick Viall's love story, meanwhile, is still being played out on TV. Higgins gave Viall relationship advice during an appearance on Good Morning America on Tuesday. "Just be really honest as soon as possible because, at some level, [the women] are going to be watching it back," he said.



