Madonna Shows Off Her Killer Body in Naked Selfie

So this is what 58 looks like! Madonna showed off her killer body in a naked selfie she posted on Instagram on Saturday, May 6.

"Gold," the Grammy winner captioned two pictures on Saturday. The first showed just her mouth and décolletage as she showed off what looked like a gold-and-diamond grill and a collection of gold necklaces.

Madonna/Instagram

The second picture showed her lying naked on her side on a white towel with only the lower part of her breasts and curve of her backside visible.

Her fans loved the photo, with one commenting, "You are the Golden Queen!" while another wrote, "Seriously you're stunning! I'm 22 and your body is better than mine I'm in love."

Madonna/Instagram

It's certainly not the first time the Sex author has stripped down for the camera, and it likely won't be the last.

Back in 2015 the Queen of Pop launched an attack on Instagram over its rules on nudity after it removed an image of her posing topless.

"Why is it ok to show ass but not breasts? Drowning in the hypocrisy of social media," she captioned a nude photo of herself that featured a black bar covering her nipples.

Why is it ok to show ass but not breasts? Drowning in the hypocrisy of social media #artforfreedom #UnapologeticbItch ❤️#rebelheart A post shared by Madonna (@madonna) on Apr 2, 2015 at 11:03pm PDT

Last May, the "Rebel Heart" singer attended the Met Gala wearing a dress that had her butt and breasts on full display, only covered by lace.

She later explained that the provocative design was "a political statement as well as a fashion statement."

"When it comes to women's rights, we are still in the dark ages," she wrote in an Instagram post. "The fact that people actually believe a woman is not allowed to express her sexuality and be adventurous past a certain age is proof that we still live in an age-ist and sexist society. I have never thought in a limited way and I'm not going to start."

