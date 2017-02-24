Fitness isn’t really about a number on the scale, and this California mom is living proof.

Adrienne Osuna had been trying to lose weight for years but recently decided to stop yo-yo dieting and focus on strength training.

The mom of four boys (ages 9, 7, 5 and 3) knew she was getting results, but it wasn’t until she posted side-by-side photos of herself that she realized how much she had transformed her body in the past few months — while only weighing two pounds less.

“I knew I was getting smaller but I didn’t realize how drastic I had changed my body,” the photographer and nursing student told Us Weekly after her Instagram post went viral when she posted it last week. She wears the same pink tank in both photos, but it fits her body entirely differently in the “before” photo, at 182 pounds, compared with the “after” pic, at 180 pounds.

“After several months and lifting weights and being really consistent, I posted a picture of me at the same weight but completely different body compositions, because I hadn’t even really noticed the dramatic difference myself until I put the pictures together,” she told Us.



There is never a reason to be embarrassed by the number you're lifting. In the gym or on social media. Everyone is at a different point in their journey. I recently saw a post where the person was making fun of quarter squatters. Seriously? They need to get over themselves, I guess they forgot they started somewhere too. Don't compare yourself to others. You lift whatever weight you're at right now and be proud of it. We are all a work in progress. A post shared by ↠a d r i e n n e o s u n a↞ (@adrienneosuna) on Feb 20, 2017 at 6:09pm PST

The 31-year-old tipped the scale at 244 pounds after the birth of her second son seven years ago, so she has definitely lost weight in the past, but she credits her recent success to not obsessing over the scale and just working hard in the gym, mostly lifting weights and occasionally fasting. (She fasts from 7 p.m. to 10 a.m., sipping on tea or sparkling water after a protein-rich dinner and drinking coffee with heavy cream in the morning.) Her fit photo has now gone viral, with more than 11,000 likes and commenters calling her “inspiring” and “motivating,” with one writing: “Yaaaaass! Thats why i threw my scale out!!!”

The Morgan Hills, California, resident, who has been married for 10 years, tells Us that she is thrilled to have struck a chord with other women. “They’re very encouraged because they feel in bondage by the scale.” Since the post went viral she added 10,000 followers to her Instagram (she now has 36,000), where she chronicles her fitness journey.

“It’s not all about the number,” Osuna says. “You can have incredible results without losing a pound. On any given day you can weigh a different thing, but if you change your body composition, you will look and feel and be stronger and better.”

Now a size 10, Osuna is not done yet. Her size goal is a 6. But she says it’s not about a number. “My ultimate goal is to be strong and confident and comfortable in my body. I enjoy seeing what my body can do rather than how much it weighs.”

