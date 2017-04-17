Nicki Minaj Lets It All Hang Out in Topless Dressing Room Selfies

She’s feelin’ herself! Nicki Minaj took to Instagram on Easter Sunday, April 16, to treat fans to a glimpse of her enviable curves in a couple of nearly NSFW, topless dressing room selfies.

The hip-hop queen, 34, first posted a pic of herself strategically covering her bare breasts (which were accessorized by several pieces of rope) with her left arm. "🎀 Happy Easter 🎀 We shootin!🎥" she wrote alongside the sizzling snap. “Awww made ya look 👅”

💋 A post shared by Nicki Minaj (@nickiminaj) on Apr 16, 2017 at 1:01pm PDT

Her Minajesty then uploaded another provocative pic, in which she showed off major underboob while posing in front of a mirror in a cluttered room full of clothes and makeup. She simply captioned the photo with a kiss emoji.

TSM/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images

The “Anaconda” rapper’s sexy ‘grams come just weeks after she opened up about her insecurities and life in the public eye at the 2017 Fashion Los Angeles Awards on Sunday, April 2. Rocking a black, sleeveless Versace vest dress and lace-up boots, Minaj took the stage at the Sunset Tower Hotel to accept the Fashion Rebel Award.

"We all have insecurities," she said in her acceptance speech. "I want to say, shout-out to all of the kick-ass women, not only in this room, but all around the world. You know what, we win and fail in the public eye. That's not easy to do. People think they know what it requires. People think they can do it. Everybody wants to walk in your shoes, until you put them in your shoes."

The chart-topping diva also congratulated women everywhere for their strength and confidence. "It takes guts, it takes balls to fail and to make mistakes in the public eye, and to read s--tty comments about yourself every f--king day and to still have a beautiful f--king smile on your f--king face," she said. "I love you guys so much for believing in me. I took some time off to rest, and now it's game time, bitches.”

Minaj dropped three new singles, “Regret In Your Tears,” “Changed It” and “No Frauds,” last month. She has yet to release a follow-up album to her third studio LP, 2014’s The Pink Print.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!