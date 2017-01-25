Is it hot in here, or is it just Nina Agdal’s sizzling new shot from the upcoming 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit issue?



The magazine released a sneak-peek photo of the 24-year-old model’s sexy shoot for the issue on Wednesday, January 25. Watch Agdal work it in an array of barely there swim ensembles in the video above!



In the sultry shot, Agdal — who made her SI Swimsuit debut in 2012 — shows off her golden tan, toned abs and a whole lot of cleavage in a red-hot string bikini. Photographed by celeb shutterbug Ruven Afanador, the Danish beauty lies on a hammock and flashes her pearly whites as she appears to be mid-laugh.



Ruven Afanador/Sports Illustrated

The former Victoria’s Secret Angel will celebrate her sixth consecutive appearance in the magazine at the VIBES by Sports Illustrated Swimsuit festival in Houston, Texas, on Friday, February 17, where one lucky fan will have a chance to meet Agdal. SI Swimsuit has teamed up with Edge and Tinder to give one person and a friend the chance to fly down to Houston for the event to kick it with the model, receive dating tips and more. (Find out how to enter here.)



Agdal, who appeared on the cover of SI Swimsuit back in 2014 alongside Lily Aldridge and Chrissy Teigen, opened up to Cosmopolitan.com that year about how she typically prepares for a skin-baring shoot.



“Of course I try to moderate my diet and eat more healthy. I work out at least like an hour a day, if not more. I eat a lot of lettuce,” she told the site, adding that she also indulges every once in a while. “I love a good burger. It just has everything for me. You know, it has the bread, it has the dressing, it has the meat, it has the cheese.”



