Rande Gerber Posts 'Perfect' Picture of Wife Cindy Crawford in a Bikini

Just perfect! Coachella took its toll on Cindy Crawford and Rande Gerber. After attending the desert music festival, the genetically blessed couple took some time off to rest and decompress in the sun on the patio of their amazing vacation rental house near Palm Springs, California.

Casamigos Coachella by night, Cindy Coachella by day. Perfect! A post shared by Rande Gerber (@randegerber) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:51pm PDT

Gerber, 54, evidently enjoyed the view of his beautiful 51-year old wife catching some rays. “Casamigos Coachella by night, Cindy Coachella by day. Perfect!” The Casamigos cofounder captioned the sexy snap on April 18.

The supermodel seemed to be in full relaxation mode, posting a photo of herself the day before indulging in a detoxifying facial. The husband and wife made Coachella a family affair, bringing their up-and-coming model son, Presley Gerber, as well as their youngest child, 15-year-old Kaia, to the festival as well.

Desert detox ✨ @MeaningfulBeauty A post shared by Cindy Crawford (@cindycrawford) on Apr 18, 2017 at 12:45pm PDT

Married to the mogul for nearly 19 years, Crawford doesn’t look as if she’s aged at all. The Meaningful Beauty founder posted a topless beach selfie on April 7, showing off her amazing body and ageless face.