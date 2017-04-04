Credit: Zac Efron/Instagram

Zac Efron is heating up the desert! The Baywatch star went shirtless while riding camels during a trip to Dubai, and it’s the hottest thing you’ll see all day.



The 29-year-old took to his Instagram story to share his international adventure on Monday, April 3. The High School Musical alum wore mirrored red aviators, a red traditional ghutrah scarf on his head and black pants while venturing out into the desert. Efron ditched his shirt to flaunt his sexy six-pack and bulging biceps during the excursion. In one clip, the actor smiles while riding a camel with a female friend, and in another pic, he even poses in front of the animal.



The Neighbors hunk is the face of Hugo by Hugo Boss cologne, and was in Dubai to promote the fragrance. He shared a pic of himself hanging off the brand’s sign on Saturday, April 1, writing, “Thanks for the love, Dubai. Can’t wait to come back.”

