Those views, though! Newlywed Tara Lipinski showed off her toned bikini body on Instagram on Wednesday, June 28. The former Olympic figure skater, 35, is on her honeymoon with husband Todd Kapostasy.



“The way I see it, I found paradise or maybe I'm just madly in love. @toddkap #TNTravels #TNThoneymoon #ooreethirah #Maldives #honeymoon,” she captioned a stunning photo of herself in the Maldives, showing off her toned booty in a printed bikini.

“This place is so bananas,” she captioned another Instagram photo of herself in the same bikini, standing on a dock with the crystal blue water behind her.

In a third post, she added: “Well, @toddkap 's photo shoot has prompted me to post my first slideshow. It's either Todd or the water but I know I will never get pictures with this kind of scenery ever again. This is place is all the things.”

The newlyweds are staying at the exclusive and stunning One & Only Reethi Rah, according to Lipinski’s tagged location.

As exclusively reported by Us, the former Olympic ice skater tied the knot with the FOX Sports producer on Saturday, June 24, in Charleston, South Carolina.



Lipinski stunned in an embellished Reem Acra gown and wore her hair down for the outdoor wedding, which was decorated with dozens of floral arrangements. Her BFF and fellow skater, Johnny Weir, served as a groomsman for the nuptials.

The couple met in 2015 at the Sports Emmy Awards when she presented Kapostasy with a trophy.

