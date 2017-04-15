Teresa Giudice/Instagram

Looks like 44 is the new 24! Teresa Giudice showed off her incredible figure in a monokini while on vacation with her family and friends in Puerto Rico on Friday, April 14.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star, 44, shared an Instagram photo of herself and pal Lisa Fortunato enjoying some frozen drinks near the beach. "Island Rum Pop," the TV personality captioned the post, adding emojis of a palm tree, a sun, a wave and a cocktail.

In the shot, Giudice flaunts her toned abs and legs in a white, black and red crochet monokini. She accessorized the beach chic look with round sunglasses, a necklace and beaded bracelets, and also proudly displayed her wedding ring for the camera. (Giudice's husband, Joe Giudice, is currently serving prison time for fraud thousands of miles away in New Jersey.)



Enjoying the sun with my beautiful @_giagiudice 🌞❤️🌴🌊 A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:44pm PDT

Milania & Audriana ready to go snorkeling 🌊🌴🏊🏻‍♀️ A post shared by Teresa Giudice (@teresagiudice) on Apr 14, 2017 at 1:15pm PDT

The Bravo star later shared an oceanside shot with her 16-year-old daughter, Gia. "Enjoying the sun with my beautiful @_giagiudice," she wrote on Instagram. She also posted a photo of daughters Milania, 11, and Audriana, 7, going snorkeling.



Last October, Teresa told Us Weekly that while she works hard to maintain her fit body, she still allows herself to enjoy a cheat meal. "I am Italian. I do eat my pasta once a week, every Sunday," she admitted.



