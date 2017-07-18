Vicki Gunvalson is willing to take the blame for her Real Housewives of Orange County castmate Shannon Beador’s 40-pound weight gain, she said during an appearance on Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen on Monday, July 17.



“I think it has to do with middle age, because it’s difficult when you turn 50, 55, to keep your weight off … and I also think that hormones, and I also think that I’m not responsible, but I’ll take the blame again,” Gunvalson, 55, said. “If she wants to blame me, I’m sorry.”

Bravo

“You will take the blame for her weight gain?” Cohen asked.

“Why not? I know the truth,” the mother of two replied. “If she wants to blame me for that, OK, blame me.”

D Dipasupil/FilmMagic

In a season trailer for hit Bravo show, 53-year-old Beador explained of her new look: “All I want to do is eat. I just don't understand how I let myself go. This is stress, and that is Vicki Gunvalson." The stress stemmed from an allegation made by Gunvalson at the season 11 RHOC reunion, when she claimed that Beador’s husband, David Beador, was physically abusive, which Shannon categorically denied.

But Shannon clarified her comments on Twitter on Monday, July 10: “The stress caused by the false allegation about David started things. I'm completely responsible for my weight gain & letting it get to me.”



