She isn’t holding her breath. Wendy Williams revealed in a new interview that she has doubts about Mama June Shannon being able to maintain her nearly 300-pound weight loss, saying the reality TV matriarch’s main motivation is money.

"I am 50-50 with Mama June and I told her that behind the scenes. I said Mama June, please work really hard to keep the weight off," the talk show host, 52, told E! News in an interview published on Friday, April 14. "But she's also got [daughter] Honey Boo Boo [Alana Thompson] who is a child growing up. She wants normal food."

According to Williams, the 37-year-old Here Comes Honey Boo Boo alum will have a hard time maintaining her slimmer frame once the cameras stop rolling. "She said her motivation was her but I suspect that along with that motivation is a nice paycheck from the network as well as the network paying for surgery,” the Ask Wendy: Straight-Up Advice for All the Drama in Your Life author told E! News. “If that's how you lose weight, it's great in the short term, but how do you keep it off?” (Shannon has insisted that she paid for all her surgeries.)

Shannon, who appeared on Williams’ daytime program on April 11, previously weighed 460 pounds and whittled her way down to an incredible size 4, as documented on her WE tv docu-series, Mama June: From Not to Hot. She worked with trainer Kenya Crooks to get in shape, and then had gastric sleeve surgery to lose more weight. She also underwent multiple plastic surgeries (including a boob job, tummy tuck and excess skin removal) to help achieve her astonishing transformation.

On the Friday, March 31, episode of From Not to Hot, Shannon said in a voice-over that she couldn’t be more proud of all the physical changes she’s made. “I’ve worked my ass off, working out, getting healthy,” she proudly declared before revealing her thinner frame to daughters Alana, 11, and Lauryn, 17. “And now I feel like I’m becoming the person on the outside that I always felt like on the inside.”

