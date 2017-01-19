Heather Albert/Facebook

Las Vegas mom Heather Albert left Lululemon with a sour taste in her mouth. The human resources manager, who recently lost 80 pounds, was on a business trip in Park City, Utah, on Friday, January, 13, when she decided to pop into the retail shop to splurge on the pricey activewear. However, while browsing, she overheard two saleswomen — known as “educators” at Lululemon — making cruel comments about her body. And it completely ruined her experience.



“Shortly after I walked in, I heard one [educator] whisper [loudly] to the other, ‘Do we even have anything in her size??’ and both proceeded to giggle,” Albert, 35, wrote on the Lululemon Park City’s Facebook wall. “I was the only customer in the store. I knew it was directed at me. I was mortified.”

Xaume Olleros/Bloomberg via Getty Images

In the post, Albert shared that she quickly paid for two pieces then went back to her hotel room and cried in the shower.



Facebook

“The most important part of my decision to make my experience public was to ensure that the individuals involved are re-educated,” Albert told Cosmopolitan on January 18. “I would never want anyone to lose their job over a thing like this — I’d much prefer diversity and inclusion training, so that it turns the negative experience into something positive, a learning experience.”

According to Cosmopolitan, a woman from Lululemon named Kate contacted Albert with an apology after the post was published. And a spokesperson for Lululemon told the Daily Mail they “love to celebrate the creation and completion of health and fitness goals — regardless of shape or size.”

Us Weekly reached out for comment.

Want stories like these delivered straight to your inbox? Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter!



