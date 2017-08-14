TOP 5

Farrah Abraham Shows Off Butt in Cheeky Pink One-Piece Swimsuit: Photos

By Megan French
Enjoying the summer days! Farrah Abraham flaunted her hot body at the pool on Monday, August 14. The Teen Mom OG star, who’s mom of 8-year-old daughter, Sophia, lounged in Los Angeles, and rocked a bright pink one-piece with embroidered roses. Scroll to see more pics from Abraham’s pool day. 