Kim Kardashian Gets Cheeky on the Beach in a String Thong Bikini: Pics

Toned, tanned and blonde! Kim Kardashian stunned in a string bikini while enjoying a beach day in Malibu. The social media maven, 36, rocked long platinum locks while lounging on a blanked next to her good friend and assistant, Stephanie Shepherd.

Kardashian soaked in the sun, and the last moments of summer, as she strolled along the water in her butt-bearing suit. Channeling Malibu Barbie, the Selfish author looked better than ever as she enjoyed a moment on the sand.

The KKW Beauty founder debuted her ice blonde hair on Wednesday, September 6, at the Tom Ford runway fashion show during New York Fashion Show, giving Us major Khaleesi from Game of Thrones vibes.

