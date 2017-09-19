Jesse Pinkman is going to be a dad! Aaron Paul and his wife, Lauren Parsekian, are expecting their first child together.

The Breaking Bad alum, 38, shared the news on his Instagram account on Tuesday, September 19.

"Hey everyone. Look what I did. Words can't express how excited I am that this little one has entered our lives. Just thought it was time I would share this beautiful news with all of you," he captioned a pic of Parsekian cradling her growing bump.

The Kind Campaign cofounder, meanwhile, shared throwback baby pics of the couple and a sonogram. "Oh hi," she wrote.

Oh hi 🐣👶🏼👋🏼! A post shared by Lauren Paul (@laurenpaul8) on Sep 19, 2017 at 11:46am PDT

Paul and Parsekian tied the knot at the Cottage Pavilion at Calamigos Ranch in Malibu in May 2013. Their wedding reception was a 1920s Parisan masquerade theme that included men and women on stilts, burlesque dancers and a small ferris wheel.



