Ali Fedotowsky's first Mother's Day might be up in the air. "There's a 90 percent chance we're going to be flying home from Miami," the AliLuvs blogger, 32, tells Us Weekly of her plans for Sunday, May 14.

Traveling won't necessarily get in the way of Fedotowsky's special day, though. The Bachelorette alum, who welcomed daughter Molly with husband Kevin Manno last July, says her spouse of two months got a jump on spoiling her.

Sara De Boer/Startraksphoto.com

"He already has started doing little things for me, so I'm pretty excited," she gushes. "For example, he saw I did a blog post on great Mother's Day gift ideas, and he read that post … and went and bought me some of those things. And I was like, 'That is ridiculously cute! You show that you're reading my blog, which is like, what an awesome, supportive husband.'"

She adds, "I feel like I'm getting a Mother's Day month, which is pretty, pretty special."

Manno has a pretty good track record with holidays in the past. Though this is Fedotowsky's first Mother's Day since giving birth, he has marked the occasion every year since they got a dog. "He has made me breakfast in bed for the last three or four Mother's Days. That's what he did when I was a dog mother," she shares. "Now that I'm a mother to an actual human baby, I feel like he's probably going to do something special."

Mother's Day isn't the only celebration they're planning, though. Molly's first birthday is coming up in a couple of months, and Fedotowsky has something unique in mind for the milestone.

"We were going to do something bigger — like, honestly, we were even going to hire a party planner to help us plan it — and then we realized, 'We don't want to do this,'" she shares. "It's her first birthday. All we need is friends and family and a smash cake and a photographer, because I love capturing everything with professional photos. … We think we're just going to rent a house and invite all of our family from out of town and have everybody stay at the house together."

Fedotowsky loves watching her little girl grow, but she wishes it weren't happening quite so fast. "She was walking away from me the other day with her little push-walker that she has, and she looked back at me and then waved and then turned around and kept walking, and it just melted my heart, because she's going to grow up and she's going to keep walking away and saying bye," the proud mom tells Us. "She's just becoming a real person now, I guess, and I just love her more and more every single day."

