Ali Fedotowsky's bump in the road felt more like a mountain. After giving birth to daughter Molly last July, the 32-year-old mom had just eight months to drop 50 pounds of pregnancy weight before her late-winter wedding to her fiancé, Kevin Manno.

"There are so many things I want to change about my body," Fedotowsky exclusively reveals in the latest issue of Us Weekly. "I have a pudge on my stomach which is healthy and normal, but I also have little weird dimples that I didn't have before pregnancy."

Marc Royce

Not one for strict fitness regimens or diets, the season 6 Bachelorette alum wove practical, healthy changes into her routine. In addition to clean eating, "I multitask," she explains. "I take care of my child and sneak in exercise while I do it."

Her plan has paid off. Now just weeks from her big day, the San Fernando Valley, California, resident gushes, "My body is better than before I had Molly!" At 135 pounds — three fewer than her pre-baby weight — the 5-foot-7 beauty tells Us her secrets for shedding post-baby weight.

On The Menu

"Getting your body where you want it is 80 percent what you put into it," says Fedotowsky, who eats "fresh, whole ingredients" such as veggies and fish. Still, there's one non-negotiable: "I could never give up pasta!" The Aliluvs.com blogger starts each day with a 6 a.m. bowl of angel hair spaghetti topped with vegan butter and Parmesan cheese. That way, explains the Massachusetts native, "I can burn it off all day."

Marc Royce

Fedotowsky also adds hunger-squashing protein to her morning coffee by using Evolve shakes instead of creamer. "It's delicious and good for you," she notes. For dinner, Fedotowsky and the radio host, 33, who met on NBC's 1st Look, whip up meals like salmon with roasted butternut squash and green beans using HelloFresh's meal-kit service. "We find it super-romantic," says the star.

Fit Bit



Fedotowsky integrates workouts into family outings, such as hikes with her love of two-and-a-half years. Playtime with Molly also doubles as a sweat session: Tossing the 7-month-old into the air tones her arms, while leg-sculpting squats are a signature dance move.

Finding Balance

Now a size 6, the star knows flexibility is key to becoming her fittest self. She counts steps (10,000 daily), not calories — but splurges on a nightly glass of wine. Says Fedotowsky, "Giving birth made me realize how incredible a woman's body is, so I want to treat mine better."

