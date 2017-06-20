Ali Fedotowsky Is Ready to Be Pregnant Again: ‘I Could Be’ Now!

A family of four? Ali Fedotowsky is ready for baby No. 2 with her husband, Kevin Manno. The Bachelorette alum opened up about expanding her family while attending the Step Up 14th Annual Inspiration Awards in Beverly Hills earlier this month.

“I wouldn’t mind if I was pregnant right now,” Fedotowsky, 32, exclusively told Us Weekly on June 2. “I’m not, well maybe I am. I don’t know. I could be. I don’t know if I am. But we’re ready. We want another baby and we want them to be close.”

Fedotowsky and Manno, 33, who tied the knot in March, are already parents of daughter Molly. Next month, they will celebrate her 1st birthday with a unicorn-themed party.

“It’s not going to really be that big,” Fedotowsky told Us. “We almost hired a party planner then I was like, “What am I doing? This is a 1-year-old’s party.’ … I have a cute little cake planned and everything. It’s going to be friends and family, a pretty small get-together. We’re renting a house and it should be fun. The smash cake and cute little hats for the kids to wear. There is a pool there so we’ll have kids’ pool floats and a lot of supervision. It’s really going to be like a backyard BBQ with some cute details.”

The TV personality and Manno began dating in 2013, two years after she ended her 18-month engagement to Roberto Martinez. The exes met on Fedotowsky’s season 6 of The Bachelorette in 2010.

“I wish him the absolute best. He’s a good guy,” she told Us of Martinez. “If we ran into each other, I think we would be happy to see each other and totally cordial.”

